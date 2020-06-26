Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,876 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,051,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,647,000 after purchasing an additional 47,304 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 899,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 115,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,243,195. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.71. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.16.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

