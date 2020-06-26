Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 175.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,881 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 11,397 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.11. 3,758,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,524,694. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,081,756 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners increased their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

