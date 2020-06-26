Telemus Capital LLC Raises Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 219.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.38. The firm has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.85.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,040.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

