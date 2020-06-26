Telemus Capital LLC Sells 213 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,313,000. Institutional investors own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.90. The company had a trading volume of 24,865,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,966,580. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.17. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $251.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

