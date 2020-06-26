Telemus Capital LLC Sells 366 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,181,311,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Baxter International by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,935,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $644,314,000 after buying an additional 7,365,663 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,377,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,924,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,801 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,394. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.46. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 72,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $6,148,985.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sean Martin purchased 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,049 shares of company stock valued at $11,348,684 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.60.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

