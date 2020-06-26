Telemus Capital LLC Sells 6,802 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,802 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 822,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,497,086. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

