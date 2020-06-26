Telemus Capital LLC Sells 8,760 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 45.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 38.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,023,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,812 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,861,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 35.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,457,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,339,000 after acquiring an additional 638,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 30,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.07, for a total value of $7,232,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 421 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.55, for a total value of $62,539.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,820.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,504 shares of company stock worth $19,813,518. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down previously from $192.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.05.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.07. 15,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.00, a PEG ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56. Veeva Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $244.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.