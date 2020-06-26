Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,587,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,415,401,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,137 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,404,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611,583 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 93,808.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,136,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period.

Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $145.80. 646,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,791,790. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day moving average of $131.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total value of $420,850.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $420,850.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,073 shares of company stock worth $15,602,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

