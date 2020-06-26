Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.06

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.06 and traded as low as $14.90. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 4,927 shares traded.

The stock has a 200 day moving average of $16.18.

About Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF)

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

