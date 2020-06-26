Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.75. 127,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,193,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.30. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

