Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Coastline Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $347.67. 43,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,927. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $358.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $343.42 and its 200 day moving average is $324.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

