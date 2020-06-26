Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $350.64. 48,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,927. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $358.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.