TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,680 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of TJX Companies stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,497,153. The company has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.71. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

