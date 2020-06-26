Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.

Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $13.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. 4,452,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,686. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

