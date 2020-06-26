Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX)

Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 2,171 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,071% compared to the typical daily volume of 100 call options.
Shares of NYSE CLGX traded up $13.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.18. 4,452,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,686. Corelogic has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.
Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Corelogic had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $443.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corelogic will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director John C. Dorman sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $162,849.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,923.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry M. Sando sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $49,106.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,721,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,932 shares of company stock worth $774,110 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corelogic by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upgraded Corelogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Corelogic from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Corelogic from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corelogic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corelogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.
About Corelogic
CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Corelogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corelogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.