Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on LendingClub (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,900 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical volume of 866 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in LendingClub by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LendingClub by 69.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in LendingClub by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its position in LendingClub by 6.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.84.

LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LendingClub will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

