Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,424,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,118,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,720 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,174,000 after acquiring an additional 930,331 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,662,000 after acquiring an additional 618,654 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRV. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.41. The company had a trading volume of 364,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average is $118.17. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

