TrueUSD Market Cap Reaches $144.55 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $144.55 million and approximately $80.68 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010920 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, Kyber Network, IDEX and OpenLedger DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.89 or 0.01841273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00171497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00051573 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00111331 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 144,318,531 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Binance, Koinex, Zebpay, IDEX, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, HBUS, WazirX, Cryptopia, Crex24, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitso and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

