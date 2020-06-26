Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 153.8% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,802,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 130.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 831,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 470,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,140,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,203,000 after buying an additional 264,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellen Koebler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $319,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,982.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.76. 207,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,693,063. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 19.60%. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Article: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.