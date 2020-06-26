Ubiq (UBQ) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00001025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubiq has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ubiq has a total market cap of $4.00 million and approximately $5,272.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq (UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

