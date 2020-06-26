UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)

FERROVIAL S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FRRVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FERROVIAL S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of FERROVIAL S A/ADR stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $27.85. 4,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,349. FERROVIAL S A/ADR has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $32.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Ferrovial, SA operates as an infrastructure operator and municipal services company worldwide. The company engages in the operation and maintenance of public and private infrastructures for transport, environment, industry, natural resources (oil, gas, and mining), and utilities (water and electricity); and provision of facility management services.

