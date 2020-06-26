Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($61.80) price target on Unilever and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($55.06) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.50 ($65.73) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($61.80) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €48.50 ($54.49).

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($47.30) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($58.75).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

