Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC raised Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 923.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,190,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,240,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,011,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,793 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 4,627,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,559,000 after acquiring an additional 938,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Unilever by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,051,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,734,000 after acquiring an additional 738,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.44. 56,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,621. Unilever has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

