Unobtanium (UNO) Price Tops $55.87

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $11.30 million and approximately $757.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can now be purchased for $55.87 or 0.00609094 BTC on major exchanges including Bleutrade, C-CEX, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unobtanium Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 202,336 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unobtanium’s official website is unobtanium.uno

Buying and Selling Unobtanium

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, C-CEX, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

