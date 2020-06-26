US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Receives $33.33 Average PT from Brokerages

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.93. 71,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,153,927. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.40. US Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer bought 5,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, with a total value of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,156.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,258,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of US Foods by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

