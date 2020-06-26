Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) Stake Lifted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 378.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 128,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 101,317 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,014. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.18 and a 12-month high of $156.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.13 and its 200-day moving average is $129.40.

