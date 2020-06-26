Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 2.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $155.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,757,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.