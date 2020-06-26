Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,371,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,216,310. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.75.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

