Vertcoin Tops 24-Hour Volume of $293,778.00 (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $16.12 million and $293,778.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003175 BTC on major exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Bitsane and SouthXchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,172.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.73 or 0.02515508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.01 or 0.02507675 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00471366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013348 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00698205 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00066142 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.80 or 0.00608385 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00015990 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 55,361,772 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Vertcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Coinroom, Poloniex, QBTC, SouthXchange, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Bitsane, Upbit, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

