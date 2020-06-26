Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) by 44.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,360,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $12,625,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter valued at about $4,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,430,000.

NASDAQ:SPCE traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $15.42. 247,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,797,578. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71. Virgin Galactic Holdings has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $42.49.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPCE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,468.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 10 Ltd Vieco sold 12,330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $185,566,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 12,357 shares of company stock worth $239,261 and have sold 34,280,000 shares worth $516,012,500.

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

