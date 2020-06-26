Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,120 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laffer Investments purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $662,423.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,443,584 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens reduced their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.15.

Shares of V stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.38. 2,589,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

