Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VTGN. ValuEngine raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistagen Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vistagen Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.85.

Vistagen Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.52. 19,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,601. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vistagen Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,741 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Vistagen Therapeutics worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Vistagen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

