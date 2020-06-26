Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.88

Shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $4.91. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 308,286 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 270,531 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 116,557 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $527,000.

About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

