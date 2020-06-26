Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.88

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and traded as high as $4.91. Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 308,286 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 25.1% during the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $6,733,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 61,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period.

About Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

