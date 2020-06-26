Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after buying an additional 2,409,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,569,000 after buying an additional 1,350,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $150,606,000 after buying an additional 1,200,358 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $40.97. 1,889,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,826. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

