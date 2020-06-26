Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Lowered by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.6% during the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $119.65. 4,702,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,952,290. The stock has a market cap of $340.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.40. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.45.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,901,261.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

