Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Position Raised by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.49. 158,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,777,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average is $119.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,272,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.