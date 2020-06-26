Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,355 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 26,000 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after buying an additional 4,423,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 112.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,550,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $548,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.96.

DIS stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.84. 13,481,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,664,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.94. The company has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

