Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stake Boosted by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $432,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 7.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Washington Trust Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of WASH traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.16. 3,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.25.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 12.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.