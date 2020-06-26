Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.87. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 108,800 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Copper and Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Western Copper and Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Western Copper and Gold alerts:

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Copper and Gold stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Western Copper and Gold Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,727 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Western Copper and Gold worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on advancing Casino mineral property located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.