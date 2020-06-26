Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 926,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 226,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,733,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,352,000 after buying an additional 845,623 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,454,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,647,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

NYSE WY traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $21.53. 106,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,872,064. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. Weyerhaeuser Co has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.