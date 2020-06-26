Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) Issues Earnings Results

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($1.46), Fidelity Earnings reports. Yirendai had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $479.46 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43. Yirendai has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $14.71.

YRD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $5.68.

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

