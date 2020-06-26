YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.66

Shares of YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:YRKB) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and traded as low as $15.10. YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH shares last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40.

About YORK TRADITIONS/SH SH (OTCMKTS:YRKB)

York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.

