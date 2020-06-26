Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) will report ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Prevail Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.61). Prevail Therapeutics also reported earnings per share of ($0.58) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Prevail Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.22). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.94). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prevail Therapeutics.

Prevail Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRVL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prevail Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Prevail Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Prevail Therapeutics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Prevail Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Prevail Therapeutics by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.95. 71,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 14.32. Prevail Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $19.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

Prevail Therapeutics Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing disease-modifying AAV-based gene therapies for patients with devastating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PR001 for the treatment of Parkinson's disease with GBA1 mutation and neuronopathic Gaucher disease.

