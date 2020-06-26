Zacks: Analysts Expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.36. Flowserve posted earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $894.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.95 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Flowserve from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Flowserve from $49.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Flowserve currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLS. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 19.2% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 20,923,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,859,000 after buying an additional 3,372,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Flowserve by 50.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,305,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $50,200,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth $20,670,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Flowserve by 157.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 646,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 395,572 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,012. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.80. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

