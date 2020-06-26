Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.67. Hancock Whitney reported earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($1.62). The company had revenue of $319.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on HWC. Raymond James raised Hancock Whitney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Hancock Whitney stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.36. 32,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,907,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,687,000 after acquiring an additional 157,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,434,000 after purchasing an additional 742,322 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,655,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,313,000 after acquiring an additional 107,050 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter valued at $851,000.

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

