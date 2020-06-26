Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.28. Nordic American Tanker reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 363.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 21st.

Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Nordic American Tanker had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.33 million.

NAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut Nordic American Tanker from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Nordic American Tanker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Shares of NYSE NAT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.15. 2,256,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,511. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.20 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.89. Nordic American Tanker has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $9.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This is a boost from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.30%. Nordic American Tanker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,096,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,766,819 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,613,000 after acquiring an additional 54,932 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 775.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,355,330 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordic American Tanker by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 173,264 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,493,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

