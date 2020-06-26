Zealium (NZL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18,688.28

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Zealium has a total market cap of $18,688.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zealium alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001447 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000383 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,637,567 coins and its circulating supply is 13,637,567 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zealium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zealium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.