Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Position Increased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 235.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,919 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 204.2% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 46.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 48.3% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Finally, Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $276,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.72.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

