$0.02 EPS Expected for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pitney Bowes.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 113.85% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $796.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PBI. ValuEngine cut Pitney Bowes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. National Securities lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pitney Bowes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

PBI traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,179,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,544. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Pitney Bowes’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,319,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,653,000 after buying an additional 307,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,530,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,322,000 after acquiring an additional 929,169 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,785,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,475,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA raised its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 2,611,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 634,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Commerce Services; Small & Medium Business Solutions; and Software Solutions. The Commerce Services segment provides cross-border e-commerce solutions, domestic retail and e-commerce shipping solutions, fulfillment, and delivery and return services; and mail sortation services that allow clients to qualify large volumes of first class mail, marketing mail, and bound and packet mail for postal work sharing discounts.

