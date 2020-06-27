$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Luminex posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.30 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Luminex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of LMNX stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,839,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.52 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Luminex’s payout ratio is -171.43%.

In other Luminex news, SVP Randall Myers sold 75,000 shares of Luminex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $2,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,945.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir sold 79,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $2,372,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,047,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,133,039 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Luminex during the fourth quarter worth $21,701,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Luminex by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,521,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,009,000 after acquiring an additional 228,877 shares during the last quarter. Broadfin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth $4,807,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Luminex in the first quarter valued at $5,487,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Luminex by 313.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 141,099 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

